Central Park: Season Three Renewal Announced, Season Two Premiere Set by Apple TV+

Central Park is not going anywhere anytime soon. Apple TV+ has renewed the animated series for a third season ahead of its season two premiere. The series will return with its second season in June. A teaser for season two has also been released.

Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, and Stanley Tucci star in the series which follows the Tillerman family as they live their lives and care for the park.

Apple TV+ revealed more about Central Park in a press release:

“Apple TV+ today announced that its critically acclaimed, hit animated musical comedy series Central Park has been renewed for a third season. From creator, writer and executive producer Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad and Nora Smith, the first three episodes of the second season of the Emmy and NAACP Image Award-nominated series will debut globally Friday, June 25 on Apple TV+, and new episodes will premiere weekly every Friday. Additionally, a first look at the second season of the Apple Original series, which boasts a star-studded voice cast that includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci, was revealed today. In season two of Central Park, the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world’s most famous park. Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the Mayor’s corruption story, and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff, and his family all with a smile on his face. Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen by her side, eternally wondering whether she’s made it into Bitsy’s will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie. In the first look at the second season, ‘Helen’ (voiced by Daveed Diggs) proclaims her love for her hometown in a special song called, “Weehawken Rap.” The complete first season of Central Park is now streaming on Apple TV+. After premiering last May, “Central Park” has drawn raves from fans and critics alike who have hailed the series as a “joyful and infectious musical comedy with an all-star cast,” and proclaim that “‘Central Park’ will make your heart sing.” The series has been recognized with an Emmy Award nomination for star Leslie Odom Jr., and is nominated for this year’s NAACP Image Awards in the Outstanding Animated Series category.”

Check out the teaser for Central Park season two below.

