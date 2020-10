“I knew I’d be happy here.” Apple TV+ just released a new preview and the premiere date for season two of Servant.

From M. Night Shyamalan, the horror series follows a young couple who lose their baby and hire a nanny to watch over a doll. The cast includes Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint.

Season two of Servant premieres on Apple TV+ on January 15th.

Take a sneak peek below:

What do you think? Have you seen Servant? Will you watch season two?