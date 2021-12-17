Network: Apple TV+

Episodes: 40 (half-hour)

Seasons: Four

TV show dates: November 28, 2019 — present

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint.

TV show description:

A psychological horror TV show, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple. They are in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage. It also opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

Sean and Dorothy Turner (Kebbell and Ambrose) hire Leanne (Free), a young live-in nanny who’s very quiet and has strict religious practices. It’s revealed that the Turner’s baby, Jericho, died several months ago. The infant that Leanne has been hired to care for is actually a very realistic doll that is providing comfort to Dorothy.

Though he hates the idea, Sean goes along with it for the sake of his wife. Leanne also treats the doll like a real baby and places a handmade crucifix over the crib.

Soon after, while in the home alone, Sean hears a baby’s cry and investigates. He discovers a real baby in the crib instead of the doll. Sean confronts Leanne but she acts as if the baby’s been there all along. He calls Dorothy’s younger brother, Julian (Grint), who agrees to seek help from a detective friend.

Series Finale:

Episode #40

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Servant TV show? Do you think it should be ending or renewed for a fifth season?