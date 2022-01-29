Menu

Servant: Season Four? Has the Apple TV+ Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Servant TV show on Apple TV+: canceled or renewed for season 4?

The Television Vulture is watching the Servant TV show on Apple TV+. Has the Servant TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Apple TV+?  
 

Streaming on the Apple TV+ subscription service, the Servant TV show stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, Rupert Grint, and Sunita Mani. The show follows Philadelphia couple Sean and Dorothy Turner (Kebbell and Ambrose) as they hire Leanne (Free), a young live-in nanny. The couple is in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and a mysterious force enters their home. The third season picks up three months after Aunt Josephine’s visit.
 

Servant has been renewed for a fourth and final season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is often difficult to predict whether Apple TV+ will cancel or renew a show. In this case, we know that Servant has already been renewed for a fourth and final season. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Servant cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Servant TV show has been renewed for a fourth season? Are you sorry that this Apple TV+ is ending?




