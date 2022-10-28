Servant: Season Four; Apple TV+ Sets Final Season Premiere Date for Thriller Series (Watch)

Servant has a premiere date for a fourth and final season. Apple TV+ announced that the series will return in January on the streaming service.

Starring Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, Rupert Grint, and Sunita Mani, the series follows what happens to a family after they hire a nanny.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today unveiled a chilling sneak peek into the epic conclusion of its acclaimed psychological thriller “Servant,” which is set to return for its fourth and final season on Friday, January 13, 2023. Hailing from executive producer M. Night Shyamalan, “Servant” will debut with the first episode of its 10-episode fourth season, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through March 17, 2023, on Apple TV+. Following its suspenseful season three finale, season four brings the final chapter of the Turner story to an epic and emotional conclusion. Leanne’s war with the Church of Lesser Saints heightens, threatening Spruce street, the city of Philadelphia and beyond. Meanwhile, the shattered Turner family must not only confront the increasing threat of Leanne, but the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up. As the Turner family brownstone continues to crumble, questions are finally answered: who is Leanne Grayson and who is the child in their home? “Servant” stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, who all reprise their characters for the final season. In addition to Shyamalan, the series is executive produced by Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Taylor Latham, Larissa E. Michel, Steve Tisch and Todd Black. Directors for this season are M. Night Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held, Logan George, Kitty Green, Nimród Antal, Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, and writers are Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Devin Conroy, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson and Kara Lee Corthron. “Servant” is produced by Blinding Edge and Escape Artists production. The series was created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop.”

Check out the preview for Servant season four below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the final season of Servant on Apple TV+?