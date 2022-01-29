Servant: Season Three Viewer Votes

Menu

Servant TV show on Apple TV+: canceled or renewed for season 4?

What new twists are coming in the third season of the Servant TV show on Apple TV+? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Servant is cancelled or renewed for season four. Apple TV+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the third season episodes of Servant here.

An Apple TV+ psychological thriller series from M. Night Shyamalan, the Servant TV show stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, Rupert Grint, and Sunita Mani. The show follows Philadelphia couple Sean and Dorothy Turner (Kebbell and Ambrose) as they hire Leanne (Free), a young live-in nanny. The couple is in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and a mysterious force enters their home. The third season picks up three months after Aunt Josephine’s visit.

What do you think? Which season three episodes of the Servant TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Servant on Apple TV+ should be ending with its fourth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.




