An Apple TV+ alternate history drama series, the For All Mankind TV show stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Shantel Vansanten, Wrenn Schmidt, Sarah Jones, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, and Coral Pena. Created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, the series’ story is told through the lives of astronauts, engineers, and their families. It imagines a world in which the global space race never ended and the space program remained the cultural centerpiece of America’s hopes and dreams. Season two picks up in 1983, at the height of the Cold War with tensions between the United States and the USSR at their peak. Ronald Reagan is president and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are at threat of being squandered as the US and Soviets go head-to-head to control sites rich in resources on the moon. The Department of Defense has moved into Mission Control, and the militarization of NASA becomes central to several characters’ stories. Some fight it, some use it as an opportunity to advance their own interests, and some find themselves at the height of a conflict that may lead to nuclear war.





