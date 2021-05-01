The Last Kingdom: Season Five to End Netflix TV Series, No Season Six

Uhtred of Bebbanburg and his adventures are coming to an end with year five. The Netflix historical drama series, The Last Kingdom, is coming to a close so, there won’t be a sixth season. The streaming service hasn’t announced a release date for the final installments as yet.

The Last Kingdom stars Alexander Dreymon, Emily Cox, Ian Hart, Joseph Millson, Mark Rowley, Toby Regbo, Millie Brady, James Northcote, Adrian Bouchet, Ewan Mitchell, Timothy Innes, Magnus Bruun, Jamie Blackley, Richard Dillane, Finn Elliott, Ruby Hartley, Nigel Lindsay, Dorian Lough, Stefanie Martini, Steffan Rhodri, and Eysteinn Sigurðarson. An adaptation of Bernard Cornwell’s novel series, The Saxon Stories, the historical drama follows Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Dreymon), the son of a 9th Century Saxon nobleman. After killing his father, Danish invaders kidnap the boy and he is raised by their warlord, Ragnar. Years later, when Ragnar is killed, Uhtred vows to avenge him and reclaim his birthright. In season four, as Edward and Aethelflaed spar over the future of Mercia and their father’s dream of a united England, Uhtred tries to recover his lost birthright.

The series debuted on BBC Two in the UK in 2015 and the first season aired on BBC America in the United States. Netflix became its official home in 2018.

According to Deadline, Carnival Films, which produces Last Kingdom, confirmed that the series is coming to a close with season five. The cast and crew are currently filming the final 10 episodes in Hungary and they will be based on the ninth and 10th books in Cornwell’s 13-part series.

Dreymon will make his directorial debut by helming an episode in the final season. Andy Hay, Paul Wilmshurst, Anthony Philipson, and Jon East will also direct installments. Cast additions for season five include Patrick Robinson, Sonya Cassidy, and Harry Gilby.

What do you think? Do you enjoy The Last Kingdom TV series on Netflix? Are you disappointed that there won’t be a sixth season or, is season five a good time to end it?