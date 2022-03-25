Archive 81: Cancelled, No Season Two for Netflix Horror Series

Archive 81 has been cancelled so, there will not be a second season of the Netflix horror series. Premiering on January 14th, the series did make it onto Netflix’s weekly top 10 viewing chart for originals series and even hit number one until the final season of Ozark took over that spot. However, that performance was apparently not good enough to get the series a second season.

Starring Mamoudou Athie, Dina Shibabi, Martin Donovan, Matt McGorry, Julia Chan, Evan Jonigkeit, and Ariana Neal, the Netflix series follows an archivist who takes on more than he realizes with a new assignment.

Per Deadline, the decision could be based on the size of Archive 81’s budget:

With the streamer laser-focused on analyzing viewing versus cost in its renewal decisions, the number of eyeballs Archive 81 drew possibly did not meet the threshold Netflix had set for the series based on its budget.

What do you think? Did you enjoy Archive 81 on Netflix? Did you want a second season?