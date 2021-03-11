Supernatural: How The CW Series Was Supposed to End

Supernatural ended after fifteen seasons on The CW late last year, and series showrunner Andrew Dabb has revealed the original plan for the series finale.

The basic idea of the Supernatural finale would have remained the same, with Dean dying during a hunt, Sam continuing to live his life until he dies as an old man, and the brothers being reunited in their heaven.

The original ending would have found Dean and Sam surrounded by friends and family inside the Roadhouse bar. Any former character who had had an impact on Sam and Dean’s life would be there, and the cameos would have been available to any actor who was willing to fly to Vancouver to film the episode. The band Kansas would have been present, playing the show’s “official unofficial” theme song, Carry On Wayward Son.

The pandemic changed things drastically, however. Production shut down before the last two episodes could be completed so part of season 15 wasn’t aired until Fall 2020.

Dabb said the following about how The CW series ended, per TV Insider:

“I love what we have now, Dean in the car on the open road, but I have to admit that I sometimes think about our original idea — all of Sam and Dean’s family and friends, and one of the greatest rock bands ever on a masterpiece of a set, and I miss it…even though it never really existed. I miss what it could have been.”

What do you think? Would you have wanted to see the original ending for Supernatural? Were you happy with how the series ended on The CW?