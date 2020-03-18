Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Supernatural: Season 16? Has the CW Series Been Cancelled? Renewed?

by Telly Vulture

Supernatural TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed for season 16?

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Supernatural TV show on The CWIs this the end of Sam and Dean? Has the Supernatural TV show been cancelled? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Supernatural. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, the Supernatural TV show stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Alexander Calvert. Guests in the final season include Jake Abel, Ruth Connell, David Haydn-Jones, Osric Chau, Shoshannah Stern, and Christian Kane. The series follows the Winchester brothers — Sam (Padalecki) and Dean (Ackles) — as they cross the lonely and mysterious back roads of the country in their 1967 Chevy Impala. Joined by their angel friend Castiel (Collins), they hunt down the evil supernatural forces they encounter along the way. In season 15, Sam and Dean find themselves facing a threat beyond anything they’ve ever grappled with or ever imagined — God himself.
 

Season 15 Ratings

The 15th season of Supernatural is averaging a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.12 million viewers. Compared to season 14, that’s down by 30% and 22%, respectively. Find out how Supernatural stacks up against other The CW TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
Supernatural is ending so, there won’t be a 16th season. The last episode is scheduled for May 18, 2020. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

We already know that Supernatural is ending so we won’t expect a last-minute 16th season renewal. There have been hints, however, that the Winchesters could return someday so I’ll still keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Supernatural cancellation or renewal news.
 

Supernatural Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Would you have watched a 16th season of the  Supernatural TV show? Do you think Sam and Dean will return someday?



Canceled and renewed TV show

20
Leave a Reply

avatar
17 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
17 Comment authors
CourtneyBring back criminal mindsSteve Broitman...........Frédéric Tanguay Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Bring back criminal minds
Reader
Bring back criminal minds

Bring back criminal minds please please please

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
March 6, 2020 1:02 pm
Steve Broitman
Reader
Steve Broitman

Keep it going

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 3, 2020 2:30 pm
1 2
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz