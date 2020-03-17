Supernatural TV show on The CW: season 15 viewer votes



Can the Winchester boys survive the 15th and final season of the Supernatural TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Supernatural is cancelled or renewed for season 16 (in this case, we already know the show is ending). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 15th season episodes of Supernatural here.

A CW drama series, the Supernatural TV show stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Alexander Calvert. Guests in the final season include Jake Abel, Ruth Connell, David Haydn-Jones, Osric Chau, Shoshannah Stern, and Christian Kane. The series follows the Winchester brothers — Sam (Padalecki) and Dean (Ackles) — as they cross the lonely and mysterious back roads of the country in their 1967 Chevy Impala. Joined by their angel friend Castiel (Collins), they hunt down the evil supernatural forces they encounter along the way. In season 15, Sam and Dean find themselves facing a threat beyond anything they’ve ever grappled with or ever imagined — God himself.





What do you think? Which season 15 episodes of the Supernatural TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Supernatural on The CW should have been renewed for a 16th season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.