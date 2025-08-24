Hell’s Kitchen: Season 24 Contestant List and Trailer Revealed for FOX Series

Hell’s Kitchen is ready for a brand-new battle. Gordon Ramsay will bring the best chefs from each of the 50 states, and only one will be left standing when it is all said and done.

FOX has released a trailer and the contestant list for season 24 of the competition series. Check them both out below.

“BLUE TEAM “Men” RED TEAM “Women” ANTHONY – IOWA

Currently Resides: Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Hometown: Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Position: Sous Chef & Food Truck Owner

Age: 24 ALEXANDRA – OREGON

Currently Resides: Portland, Oregon

Hometown: Ogden, Utah

Position: Executive Chef

Age: 43 ANTONIO – NEW HAMPSHIRE

Currently Resides: Center Barnstead, New Hampshire

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Position: Executive Chef

Age: 33 ANAIYA – DELAWARE

Currently Resides: San Antonio, Texas

Hometown: Wilmington, Delaware

Position: Sous Chef

Age: 22 BRADLEY – LOUISIANA

Currently Resides: Sebastopol, California

Hometown: Alexandria, Louisiana

Position: Chef & Owner

Age: 31 CARA MARIE – RHODE ISLAND

Currently Resides: Lincoln, Rhode Island

Hometown: Naples, Florida

Position: Executive Chef

Age: 37 CARLOS – ALASKA

Currently Resides: Anchorage, Alaska

Hometown: Columbia, South Carolina

Position: Executive Chef

Age: 33 CAT – MARYLAND

Currently Resides: Baltimore, Maryland

Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland

Position: Private Chef

Age: 38 CHASE – MONTANA

Currently Resides: Salt Lake City, Utah

Hometown: Red Lodge, Montana

Position: Executive Chef

Age: 34 CYDNI – NORTH CAROLINA

Currently Resides: Charlotte, North Carolina

Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina

Position: Executive Sous Chef

Age: 26 CHRIS – NEW JERSEY

Currently Resides: Boston, Massachusetts

Hometown: Rahway, New Jersey

Position: Lead Culinary Instructor

Age: 38 ELAINA – SOUTH CAROLINA

Currently Resides: Greenville, South Carolina

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Position: Line Cook

Age: 29 HENRY – TEXAS

Currently Resides: Dallas, Texas

Hometown: Tonganoxie, Kansas

Position: Executive Chef

Age: 35 ELLIE – NEVADA

Currently Resides: Las Vegas, Nevada

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Position: Sous Chef

Age: 25 JAYDEN – MASSACHUSETTS

Currently Resides: Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts

Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Position: Sous Chef

Age: 26 JADA – FLORIDA

Currently Resides: Tampa, Florida

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

Position: Sous Chef

Age: 22 JON – GEORGIA

Currently Resides: Jackson, Mississippi

Hometown: Noonan, Georgia

Position: Corporate Chef

Age: 37 LISA – CALIFORNIA

Currently Resides: Escondido, California

Hometown: Orange County, California

Position: Chef Instructor

Age: 28 PAUL – COLORADO

Currently Resides: Bloomfield, Colorado

Hometown: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Position: Sous Chef

Age: 33 MADDY – NEW YORK

Currently Resides: Rocky Point, New York

Hometown: Port Jefferson, New York

Position: Catering

Age: 21 CHEF RAMSAY HAS SCOURED THE COUNTRY TO FIND THE BEST OF THE BEST FROM EACH OF THE 50 STATES! FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, CHEF RAMSAY WILL WHITTLE DOWN THE 50 SEMI-FINALISTS TO THE TOP 20 WHO WILL CARRY THE TORCH OF THEIR STATE THROUGHOUT THE COMPETITION. THE WINNER WILL WIN A HEAD CHEF POSITION AT THE FOXWOODS RESORT CASINO AND TAKE AWAY $250,000! Don’t Miss the Season 24 Premiere of HELL’S KITCHEN: BATTLE OF THE STATES Airing Thursday Sept. 25 at 8/7c on FOX AND NEXT DAY HULU!”

