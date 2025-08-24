Hell’s Kitchen: Season 24 Contestant List and Trailer Revealed for FOX Series

Hell’s Kitchen is ready for a brand-new battle. Gordon Ramsay will bring the best chefs from each of the 50 states, and only one will be left standing when it is all said and done.
FOX has released a trailer and the contestant list for season 24 of the competition series. Check them both out below.
“BLUE TEAM “Men” RED TEAM “Women”
ANTHONY – IOWA
Currently Resides: Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Hometown: Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Position: Sous Chef & Food Truck Owner
Age: 24
ALEXANDRA – OREGON
Currently Resides: Portland, Oregon
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Position: Executive Chef
Age: 43
ANTONIO – NEW HAMPSHIRE
Currently Resides: Center Barnstead, New Hampshire
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Position: Executive Chef
Age: 33
ANAIYA – DELAWARE
Currently Resides: San Antonio, Texas
Hometown: Wilmington, Delaware
Position: Sous Chef
Age: 22
BRADLEY – LOUISIANA
Currently Resides: Sebastopol, California
Hometown: Alexandria, Louisiana
Position: Chef & Owner
Age: 31
CARA MARIE – RHODE ISLAND
Currently Resides: Lincoln, Rhode Island
Hometown: Naples, Florida
Position: Executive Chef
Age: 37
CARLOS – ALASKA
Currently Resides: Anchorage, Alaska
Hometown: Columbia, South Carolina
Position: Executive Chef
Age: 33
CAT – MARYLAND
Currently Resides: Baltimore, Maryland
Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland
Position: Private Chef
Age: 38
CHASE – MONTANA
Currently Resides: Salt Lake City, Utah
Hometown: Red Lodge, Montana
Position: Executive Chef
Age: 34
CYDNI – NORTH CAROLINA
Currently Resides: Charlotte, North Carolina
Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina
Position: Executive Sous Chef
Age: 26
CHRIS – NEW JERSEY
Currently Resides: Boston, Massachusetts
Hometown: Rahway, New Jersey
Position: Lead Culinary Instructor
Age: 38
ELAINA – SOUTH CAROLINA
Currently Resides: Greenville, South Carolina
Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Position: Line Cook
Age: 29
HENRY – TEXAS
Currently Resides: Dallas, Texas
Hometown: Tonganoxie, Kansas
Position: Executive Chef
Age: 35
ELLIE – NEVADA
Currently Resides: Las Vegas, Nevada
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Position: Sous Chef
Age: 25
JAYDEN – MASSACHUSETTS
Currently Resides: Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts
Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Position: Sous Chef
Age: 26
JADA – FLORIDA
Currently Resides: Tampa, Florida
Hometown: Tampa, Florida
Position: Sous Chef
Age: 22
JON – GEORGIA
Currently Resides: Jackson, Mississippi
Hometown: Noonan, Georgia
Position: Corporate Chef
Age: 37
LISA – CALIFORNIA
Currently Resides: Escondido, California
Hometown: Orange County, California
Position: Chef Instructor
Age: 28
PAUL – COLORADO
Currently Resides: Bloomfield, Colorado
Hometown: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Position: Sous Chef
Age: 33
MADDY – NEW YORK
Currently Resides: Rocky Point, New York
Hometown: Port Jefferson, New York
Position: Catering
Age: 21
CHEF RAMSAY HAS SCOURED THE COUNTRY TO FIND THE BEST OF THE BEST FROM EACH OF THE 50 STATES!
FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, CHEF RAMSAY WILL WHITTLE DOWN THE 50 SEMI-FINALISTS TO THE TOP 20 WHO WILL CARRY THE TORCH OF THEIR STATE THROUGHOUT THE COMPETITION.
THE WINNER WILL WIN A HEAD CHEF POSITION AT THE FOXWOODS RESORT CASINO AND TAKE AWAY $250,000!
Don’t Miss the Season 24 Premiere of HELL’S KITCHEN: BATTLE OF THE STATES Airing Thursday Sept. 25 at 8/7c on FOX AND NEXT DAY HULU!”
What do you think? Do you watch this FOX series? Are you excited to see the new season?
I can’t wait for this season’s show! Love Gordon Ramsey and all his shows, except Secret Service which is not as good as all of the others.