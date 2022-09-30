Hell’s Kitchen: Season 21 Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if Hell’s Kitchen will be cancelled right now. In February, the FOX series was renewed for two years, taking the show through its 22nd season. How many more years will Hell’s Kitchen run? Stay tuned.

A culinary competition series, the Hell’s Kitchen TV show is hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay. The 21st season returns to Los Angeles. For the first time, well-seasoned 40-year-olds battle against fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings. The competition is fierce, as each team is put through rigorous culinary challenges, featuring high-stakes rewards and punishments, all with age-defying bragging rights on the line. Only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition until one is named the winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position, a cash prize of $250,000, and the coveted title of Hell’s Kitchen winner.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 20 of Hell’s Kitchen on FOX averaged a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.46 million viewers.

