Hell’s Kitchen: Season 22 Ratings



Chef Gordon Ramsay is back for another season of Hell’s Kitchen on FOX. The series hasn’t been a big draw for the network in a while but it usually draws respectable ratings. Will that be enough to keep it on the air? Will Hell’s Kitchen be cancelled or renewed for season 23? Stay tuned.

A culinary competition series, the Hell’s Kitchen TV show is hosted by Ramsay. The 22nd season will have 18 chef contestants, split up into two teams — blue (men) and red (women). Season ten winner Christina Wilson will return to serve as the red team sous-chef. While the seventh season runner-up, Jason Santos, will return to serve as blue team sous-chef, Marino Monferrato will return to serve as maître d’hôtel. The American Dream themed season will focus on uniquely American stories to test contestants and push them to their limits. The competition is fierce, as each team is put through rigorous culinary challenges, featuring high-stakes rewards and punishments, all with age-defying bragging rights on the line. Only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition until one is named the winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position, a cash prize of $250,000, and the coveted title of Hell’s Kitchen winner.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/29 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 21 of Hell’s Kitchen on FOX averaged a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.07 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Hell’s Kitchen TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 23rd season?