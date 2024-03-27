Hell’s Kitchen: Seasons 23 & 24; Double Renewal for FOX Cooking Competition Series

There are many more opportunities for aspiring chefs on the way. FOX has renewed Hell’s Kitchen for 23rd and 24th seasons, which will take the series to 350 episodes. The 22nd season finished airing in January.

A culinary competition series, the Hell’s Kitchen TV show is hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay. The 22nd season found 18 chef contestants, split up into two teams — blue (men) and red (women). Season ten winner Christina Wilson returned to serve as the red team sous-chef, while the seventh season runner-up, Jason Santos, returned to serve as the sous-chef for the blue team. Marino Monferrato returned to be the maître d’hôtel. The American Dream-themed season focuses on uniquely American stories to test contestants and push them to their limits. The competition is fierce, as each team is put through rigorous culinary challenges featuring high-stakes rewards and punishments, all with age-defying bragging rights on the line. Only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition until one is named the winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position, a cash prize of $250,000, and the coveted title of Hell’s Kitchen winner.

Airing on Thursday nights, the 22nd season of Hell’s Kitchen averaged a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.07 million viewers. Compared to season 21, that’s down by 9% in the demo and even in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

“As my very first show on FOX, Hell’s Kitchen holds a very special place in my heart, and it’s incredibly gratifying to have it renewed for its 23rd and 24th seasons,” said Ramsay. “This show just keeps getting better and better, and with FOX, ITV, and A. Smith & Co. as my partners, you can expect even bigger challenges, stronger talent, and more intense competition in Hell’s Kitchen in the years to come.”

“Ever since Gordon Ramsay and Hell’s Kitchen premiered on FOX nearly two decades ago, they have been mainstays of American television,” said Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming for FOX Entertainment. “Hell’s Kitchen was our first series with Gordon, marking the launch of one of FOX’s most successful creative partnerships ever and an important cornerstone in what has become global television’s most powerful cooking brand.”

A premiere date for season 23 will be announced in the future.

