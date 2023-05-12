Next Level Chef: Seasons Three and Four; FOX Renews Cooking Competition Series for Two More Years

It’s back to the three stories of kitchens. FOX has renewed Next Level Chef for two more years — seasons three and four. The second season of 15 episodes finished airing tonight.

A cooking competition series, the Next Level Chef TV show stars Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais. The set on this show is over three stories high and each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of a great chef is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst. The competition is filled with the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners, and everything in between. Ramsay and his co-mentors attempt to bring out the very best in their cooks. The winning contestant walks away with a life-changing $250,000 grand prize, a one-year mentorship with all three mentors, and the title of “Next Level Chef”.

Airing primarily on Thursday nights, the second season of Next Level Chef averages a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.96 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 1% in the demo and up by 7% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s FOX’s highest-rated show in the demo (in part because season two debuted after Super Bowl LVII). In the live+7 day ratings, episodes are seen by about 50% more viewers.

“Serving up two more orders of Next Level Chef was an easy decision on the heels of an incredible sophomore season, propelled by its historic post-Super Bowl debut,” said Allison Wallach, President, Unscripted Programming, FOX Entertainment. “Gordon has orchestrated a series that brilliantly demands skill and creativity in a tri-level pressure cooker, delivering high stakes, high drama and some of the most innovative cooking I’ve ever seen.”

“I’m so thrilled that we’ll be bringing two more seasons of Next Level Chef to FOX,” said Ramsay. It’s the culinary gauntlet of cooking competition shows and we’re excited to continue to raise the bar!”

