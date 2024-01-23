The Bachelor: Season 29 — Has the ABC Dating Reality Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A dating reality series airing on the ABC television network, The Bachelor TV show is hosted by former Bachelor and professional football player Jesse Palmer. Season 28 follows Joey Graziadei as he meets, courts, and weeds out 32 potential “soul mates” in his quest for “true love.” A 28-year-old teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, Graziadei was the runner-up pursuing Charity Lawson on the 20th season of The Bachelorette. Most of the action takes place in Los Angeles, but during the course of the season, Graziadei and some of the contestants will visit Jasper, Alberta; Mdina, Malta; Marbella, Spain; and Montreal, Quebec, with filming concluding in Tulum, Mexico.



Season 28 Ratings

The 28th season of The Bachelor averages a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.18 million viewers. Compared to season 27, that’s down by 9% in the demo and up by 6% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Bachelor stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 23, 2024, The Bachelor has not been cancelled or renewed for a 29th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Bachelor for season 29? This show is the cornerstone of the network’s Bachelor franchise and feed one another. I have no doubt The Bachelor will be renewed for a 29th season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Bachelor cancellation or renewal news.



