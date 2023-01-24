The Bachelor: Season 28 — Has the ABC Dating Reality Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Zach’s quest has begun. Has The Bachelor TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 28th season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Bachelor, season 28. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A dating reality series airing on the ABC television network, The Bachelor TV show is hosted by former Bachelor and professional football player Jesse Palmer. Season 27 follows Zach Shallcross as he meets, courts, and weeds out 30 potential “soul mates” in his quest for “true love.” A 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, Shallcross finished in third place pursuing Rachel Recchia on the 19th season of The Bachelorette. Most of the action takes place in Los Angeles, but during the course of the season, Shallcross and some of the contestants will visit The Bahamas, London, Budapest, and Krabi, Thailand.



Season 27 Ratings

The 27th season of The Bachelor averages a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.96 million viewers. Compared to season 26, that’s down by 20% in the demo and down by 19% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Bachelor stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 24, 2023, The Bachelor has not been cancelled or renewed for a 28th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Bachelor for season 28? Love it or hate it, The Bachelor has consistently been the network’s highest-rated non-scripted series, and it helps feed contestants to other shows in the franchise, like The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. I do not doubt that The Bachelor will be renewed for season 28. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Bachelor cancellation or renewal news.



