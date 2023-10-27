Everyone Else Burns: Season One Viewer Votes

Will the Lewis family’s beliefs keep them together or pull them apart in the first season of the Everyone Else Burns TV show on The CW? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Everyone Else Burns is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Everyone Else Burns here.

A British coming-of-age comedy series airing on The CW, the Everyone Else Burns TV show stars Simon Bird, Kate O’Flynn, Amy James-Kelly, Harry Connor, and Morgana Robinson. The story follows the Lewis family, a strictly religious family from Manchester, England. They are part of a puritanical Christian sect and believe the world will end within the decade. The family’s patriarch, David Lewis (Bird), longs for the church to promote him. His long-suffering wife is Fiona (O’Flynn) and she hungers for a life beyond sermons and squash. Son Aaron (Connor) is a model young believer and artist whose drawings depict the rest of the family burning in hell. Meanwhile, anxious 17-year-old daughter Rachel (James-Kelly) is about to fall for someone who could save her social life, but also damn her soul.





