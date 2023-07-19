Fantastic Friends: Season One Viewer Votes

The brothers are up for adventure in the first season of the Fantastic Friends TV show on The CW. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Fantastic Friends is picked up for season two on The CW (the episodes have already been produced). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Fantastic Friends here.

A CW docu-series, the Fantastic Friends TV show stars James and Oliver Phelps, aka the Weasley twins from the Harry Potter movies. Part adventure-travel series and part celebration of friendship, the cameras follow the Phelps twins as they travel around the globe, from Iceland to Ireland, from St. Lucia to Dubai. The brothers expand their horizons and explore new worlds while engaging in magic-themed challenges and competitions. Along the way, they meet up with one of their famous friends, who then take on the role of tour guide. The cast includes the twin’s Harry Potter co-stars Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright, and Luke Youngblood, as well as Maisie Williams, Sophie Skelton, and Haley Joel Osment.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Fantastic Friends TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think The CW should pick up season two of Fantastic Friends?