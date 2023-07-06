Fantastic Friends: Season Two; James and Oliver Phelps (Harry Potter) Travel Series Renewed Ahead of CW Debut

Fantastic Friends arrives on The CW later this month, and the travel series from Dash Pictures LTD has now been renewed for a second season. The network has not picked up season two, but the first season has aired on various outlets.

Starring James and Oliver Phelps, who played the Weasley twins in the Harry Potter films, the travel series has the pair traveling the world and engaging in magic-themed challenges with friends visiting along the way. Season one featured appearances from Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright, Luke Youngblood, Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Sophie Skelton (Outlander), and Haley Joel Osment. Season two will feature Matthew Lewis, Mark Williams, Alfred Enoch, Natalia Tena, Stanislav Yanevski, and more.

Oliver Phelps said the following about the upcoming CW series, per Deadline:

“Seeing the world with your brother and some friends is the perfect combination. One thing we always wanted was for the audience to feel like they are on the journey with us. We wanted to show not just the nice parts of travel but felt it was important to include parts people may forget – the early starts, long days, getting lost – it’s all in there.”

Fantastic Friends season one arrives on July 18th. Check out the trailer for season two below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this travel series on The CW later this month?