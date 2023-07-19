Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 18, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: James and Oliver Phelps

TV show description:

A light-hearted docu-series, the Fantastic Friends TV show stars James and Oliver Phelps, aka the Weasley twins from the Harry Potter movies.

Part adventure-travel series and part celebration of friendship, the cameras follow the Phelps twins as they travel around the globe, from Iceland to Ireland, from St. Lucia to Dubai. The brothers expand their horizons and explore new worlds while engaging in magic-themed challenges and competitions.

Along the way, they meet up with one of their famous friends, who then take on the role of tour guide. The cast includes the twin’s Harry Potter co-stars Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright, and Luke Youngblood, as well as Maisie Williams, Sophie Skelton, and Haley Joel Osment.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD.

What do you think? Do you like the Fantastic Friends TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season on The CW?