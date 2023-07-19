Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Down to Earth with Zac Efron

Down to Earth with Zac Efron TV show on Netflix and The CW: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: The Nacelle Company)

Network: Netflix  
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 10, 2020 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Zac Efron and Darin Olien.

TV show description:      
A documentary series, the Down to Earth with Zac Efron TV show stars actor Zac Efron and wellness expert Darin Olien.

The duo travel the world in search of the secrets to good health, a long life, and a higher level of eco-consciousness. Through the adventure and laughs, this travelogue, food odyssey, and eco-warrior series takes the star out of his comfort zone and into the far corners of the world. Locations in the first season include Costa Rica, France, Iceland, Iquitos, Lima, London, Puerto Rico, and Sardinia.

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD

  
 
What do you think? Do you like the Down to Earth with Zac Efron TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season on Netflix?

Check out our status sheets to track new TV series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x