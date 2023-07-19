Network: Netflix

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 10, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Zac Efron and Darin Olien.

TV show description:

A documentary series, the Down to Earth with Zac Efron TV show stars actor Zac Efron and wellness expert Darin Olien.

The duo travel the world in search of the secrets to good health, a long life, and a higher level of eco-consciousness. Through the adventure and laughs, this travelogue, food odyssey, and eco-warrior series takes the star out of his comfort zone and into the far corners of the world. Locations in the first season include Costa Rica, France, Iceland, Iquitos, Lima, London, Puerto Rico, and Sardinia.

