The Rising: Season Two — Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Neve learns there's a cost to pursuing the truth. Has The Rising TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW?



A British supernatural crime drama series airing on The CW television network, The Rising TV show stars Clara Rugaard, Nicholas Gleaves, William Ash, Matthew McNulty, Rebecca Root, Emily Taaffe, Alex Lanipekun, Ann Ogbomo, Nenda Neururer, Robyn Cara, Solly McLeod, Cameron Howitt, and Lee Byford. The story revolves around Neve Kelly (Rugaard), a young woman who awakens to the startling reality that she is no longer alive. This new state of non-existence fills her with fear and bewilderment, but her feelings escalate into sheer fury when she realizes she’s been murdered. Driven by an insatiable need for justice, Neve taps into her newfound ethereal abilities to solve her murder, exploring areas beyond the reach of conventional law enforcement. As she begins her investigation, Neve realizes she can interfere in the world around her. She can interact with certain people and becomes close to one of them. In her quest, Neve discovers deeply buried secrets and is compelled to reevaluate everything she thought she knew about her life and the ones she held dear.



The first season of The Rising averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 421,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Rising stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



The Rising has been cancelled, so there won’t be a second season. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder if The CW will cancel or renew The Rising. It’s already been revealed that the series has been cancelled. Writer Peter McTighe said he had plans for a second season with a similar premise and different characters. In March, two months before production was to begin, Sky Studios cancelled filming. Could a strong showing cause the studio to revive the show? Subscribe for free alerts on The Rising cancellation or renewal news.



