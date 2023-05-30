The Rising: Season One Viewer Votes

Can Neve find justice in the first season of The Rising TV show on The CW? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Rising is cancelled or renewed for season two (in this case, we know season two was cancelled). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Rising here.

A British supernatural crime drama series airing on The CW, The Rising TV show stars Clara Rugaard, Nicholas Gleaves, William Ash, Matthew McNulty, Rebecca Root, Emily Taaffe, Alex Lanipekun, Ann Ogbomo, Nenda Neururer, Robyn Cara, Solly McLeod, Cameron Howitt, and Lee Byford. The story revolves around Neve Kelly (Rugaard), a young woman who awakens to the startling reality that she is no longer alive. This new state of non-existence fills her with fear and bewilderment, but her feelings escalate into sheer fury when she realizes she’s been murdered. Driven by an insatiable need for justice, Neve taps into her newfound ethereal abilities to solve her murder, exploring areas beyond the reach of conventional law enforcement. As she begins her investigation, Neve realizes she can interfere in the world around her. She can interact with certain people and becomes close to one of them. In her quest, Neve discovers deeply buried secrets and is compelled to reevaluate everything she thought she knew about her life and the ones she held dear.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of The Rising TV series do you rate as excellent, terrible, or somewhere in between? Do you think season two of The Rising should have been cancelled? Would you have watched more of this show on The CW?