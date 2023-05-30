Network: The CW

Episodes: Eight (hour)

Seasons: One

TV show dates: May 29, 2023 — TBD

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Clara Rugaard, Nicholas Gleaves, William Ash, Matthew McNulty, Rebecca Root, Emily Taaffe, Alex Lanipekun, Ann Ogbomo, Nenda Neururer, Robyn Cara, Solly McLeod, Cameron Howitt, and Lee Byford.

TV show description:

A British supernatural crime drama series, The Rising TV show was based on the Begina series Beau Séjour by Bert Van Dael and Sanne Nuyens.

The story revolves around Neve Kelly (Rugaard), a young woman who awakens to the startling reality that she is no longer alive. This new state of non-existence fills her with fear and bewilderment, but her feelings escalate into sheer fury when she realizes she’s been murdered.

Driven by an insatiable need for justice, Neve taps into her newfound ethereal abilities to solve her murder, exploring areas beyond the reach of conventional law enforcement.

As she begins her investigation, Neve realizes she can interfere in the world around her. She can interact with certain people and becomes close to one of them.

In her quest, Neve discovers deeply buried secrets and is compelled to reevaluate everything she thought she knew about her life and the ones she held dear.

Series Finale:

Episode #8

Everything comes to a head at Keaton Hall, and Neve and Alex must fight to get back to each other.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like The Rising TV show? Do you think it should have been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW?