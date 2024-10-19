Project Runway: Season 21; Fashion Competition Series Moves from Bravo to Freeform

A new season of Project Runway is on the way. However, the fashion competition series will have a new home for season 21. The series last aired during the 2022-23 season.

The series, which launched on Bravo in 2004, will air its next season on Freeform and the episodes will be available on Hulu and Disney+ the next day. Producers Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz are revamping the series for its new home, and the series will have a new host and set of judges.

Freeform revealed the following about the series return in a press release.

Freeform is bringing “Project Runway” back with the new season set for a 10-episode run in 2025. The network has closed an agreement with Spyglass Media Group. Together with producers Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz from Alfred Street Industries, they will refresh one of television’s most successful reality competition series, making more dreams for aspiring fashion designers come true. The Freeform Original Series will air weekly on the network and will be available to stream shortly after on Disney+ and Hulu. A host, judges and premiere date will be announced at a later time. “‘Project Runway’ is an iconic television juggernaut that perfectly complements the pop-culture spirit at Freeform,” said Simran Sethi, president, scripted programming, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “We are excited to welcome the original series to the Disney family and reignite the fanbase alongside Spyglass and Alfred Street, giving viewers the chance to once again share in discovering the next generation of exceptionally talented fashion designers.” Gary Barber, chairman and CEO of Spyglass, said, “For 20 seasons, ‘Project Runway’ has captured viewers’ attention and cultivated a loyal following. The series has proven to be a valuable and enduring brand worldwide, and we could not be more excited to broaden the show’s breadth of viewership within the Freeform, Hulu and Disney+ ecosystem.” “It is exciting and inspiring to have the opportunity to guide the evolution of ‘Project Runway’ for a new generation,” said Cutforth. “The challenge to stay relevant while the world is changing at lightning speed makes us eager to not only honor our die-hard ‘Project Runway’ fans but also to introduce fresh and innovative ideas,” added Lipsitz. When “Project Runway” debuted in 2004, the series broke new ground and helped revolutionize the reality competition genre. Since then, “Project Runway” has aired in more than 125 countries. The long-standing series has had a profound effect on the fashion industry, launching the careers of prolific designers, including Christian Siriano, Austin Scarlett, Leanne Marshall, Irina Shabayeva, Michael Costello and Bishme Cromartie, among many others. “Project Runway” is produced by Spyglass Media Group and Alfred Street Industries. Gary Barber serves as executive producer for Spyglass. Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Dan Volpe, and Nan Strait serve as executive producers for Alfred Street Industries.

Season 21 of Project Runway will air in in 2025. The premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed this fashion competition series? Does the show’s new channel make it easier or more difficult for you to watch?