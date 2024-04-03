Parish: Season Two — Has the AMC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A crime drama series airing on the AMC cable channel, the Parish TV show stars Giancarlo Esposito, Zackary Momoh, Paula Malcomson, Skeet Ulrich, Bonnie Mbuli, Ivan Mbakop, Arica Himmel, and Dax Rey. In the story, Gracian “Gray” Parish (Esposito) is a good man with a troubled past who gave up his life of crime for life as a family man in New Orleans. After his son is violently murdered and his luxury car service business collapses, an encounter with an old friend from his days as a wheelman resurfaces old habits. This sends Gray on a relentless quest with moral intentions and dangerous consequences. Other characters include New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster The Horse (Momoh); Gray’s wife and the mother to his two children, Rose (Malcomson); Colin (Ulrich), an old acquaintance to Gray; Shamiso Tongai (Mbuli), The Horse’s smart and protective older sister; The Horse’s brother, Zenzo (Mbakop); Gray and Rose’s daughter, Makayla (Himmel); and The Horse’s son, Luke (Rey).



Season One Ratings

The first season of Parish averages a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 495,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Parish stacks up against other AMC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of April 3, 2024, Parish has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will AMC cancel or renew Parish for season two? Esposito has a long history with the network, and the actor has quite a following. Despite disappointing reviews and lackluster ratings, I think there’s still a chance that Parish will be renewed for a second season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Parish cancellation or renewal news.



