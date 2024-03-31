Network: AMC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: March 31, 2024 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Giancarlo Esposito, Zackary Momoh, Paula Malcomson, Skeet Ulrich, Bonnie Mbuli, Ivan Mbakop, Arica Himmel, and Dax Rey.

TV show description:

A crime drama series, the Parish TV show is based on The Driver, a BBC series by Danny Brocklehurst and Jim Poyser. Brocklehurst and Sunu Gonera developed this new series.

In the story, Gracian “Gray” Parish (Esposito) is a good man with a troubled past who gave up his life of crime for life as a family man in New Orleans. After his son is violently murdered and his luxury car service business collapses, an encounter with an old friend from his days as a wheelman resurfaces old habits. This sends Gray on a relentless quest with moral intentions and dangerous consequences.

Other characters include New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster The Horse (Momoh); Gray’s wife and the mother to his two children, Rose (Malcomson); Colin (Ulrich), an old acquaintance to Gray; Shamiso Tongai (Mbuli), The Horse’s smart and protective older sister; The Horse’s brother, Zenzo (Mbakop); Gray and Rose’s daughter, Makayla (Himmel); and The Horse’s son, Luke (Rey).

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

