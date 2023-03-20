Network: AMC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: March 19, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Bob Odenkirk, Mireille Enos, Cedric Yarbrough, Diedrich Bader, Olivia Scott Welch, Sara Amini, and Suzanne Cryer.

TV show description:

A comedy-drama series, the Lucky Hank TV show is based on the book by Richard Russo.

The story revolves around William Henry “Hank” Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department at Railton College, a badly underfunded college in a working-class town in Pennsylvania.

Hank’s going through a mid-life crisis. His discontent is rooted in unresolved issues with his father, a mediocre and entitled student body, and the fact that his department is more savagely divided than the Balkans.

He’s married to Lily Devereaux (Enos), the emotionally grounded and unflappable Vice Principal of the local high school in their town. As Hank’s life unravels, Lily begins questioning her own path and her choices.

