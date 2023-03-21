Lucky Hank: Season Two — Has the AMC TV Series Been Renewed or Cancelled Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A comedy-drama series airing on the AMC cable channel, the Lucky Hank TV show stars Bob Odenkirk, Mireille Enos, Cedric Yarbrough, Diedrich Bader, Olivia Scott Welch, Sara Amini, and Suzanne Cryer. The story revolves around William Henry “Hank” Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department at Railton College, a badly underfunded college in a working-class town in Pennsylvania. Hank’s going through a mid-life crisis and his discontent is rooted in unresolved issues with his father, a mediocre and entitled student body, and in the fact that his department is more savagely divided than the Balkans. He’s married to Lily Devereaux (Enos), the emotionally grounded and unflappable Vice Principal of the local high school in their town. As Hank’s life unravels, Lily begins to question her path and the choices she’s made.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Lucky Hank averages a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 300,000 viewers. The first episode was simulcast on AMC+, BBCA, IFC (0.02 demo with 124,000 viewers), and Sundance. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Lucky Hank stacks up against other AMC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 21, 2023, Lucky Hank has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will AMC cancel or renew Lucky Hank for season two? Odenkirk co-starred in Breaking Bad and led its spin-off/prequel series, Better Call Saul. Both were very successful shows for AMC. While Lucky Hank’s numbers are much lower, it’s received positive reviews from critics and regular viewers. I think its audience will grow and Lucky Hank will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Lucky Hank cancellation or renewal news.



