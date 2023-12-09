Lucky Hank: Cancelled by AMC; Bob Odenkirk Comedy-Drama Series Not Returning for Season Two

Hank’s journey is over. AMC has cancelled the low-rated Lucky Hank TV series so it won’t return for a second season.

A comedy-drama series, the Lucky Hank TV show stars Bob Odenkirk, Mireille Enos, Cedric Yarbrough, Diedrich Bader, Olivia Scott Welch, Sara Amini, and Suzanne Cryer. The story revolves around William Henry “Hank” Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department at Railton College, a badly underfunded college in a working-class town in Pennsylvania. Hank’s going through a mid-life crisis and his discontent is rooted in unresolved issues with his father, a mediocre and entitled student body, and in the fact that his department is more savagely divided than the Balkans. He’s married to Lily Devereaux (Enos), the emotionally grounded and unflappable Vice Principal of the local high school in their town. As Hank’s life unravels, Lily begins to question her path and the choices she’s made.

Airing for eight episodes on Sunday nights, the first season of Lucky Hank averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 303,000 viewers. It was one of the lowest-rated shows on the network, a far cry from the numbers generated by the final season of Odenkirk’s Better Call Saul series.

“We’re proud of Lucky Hank and thankful for the work of everyone who brought this unique, playful and deeply human show to viewers, from the talented creative team to our partners at Sony and, of course, Bob, Mireille, and the entire cast and crew,” said AMC in a statement. “Unfortunately, we are not able to proceed with a second season, but we are glad these eight episodes exist on AMC+ and will continue to find new fans – or be seen again by viewers who come back to spend more time with Hank, Lily and the entertaining cast of characters at Railton College.”

What do you think? Have you watched the Lucky Hank TV series on AMC? Are you disappointed that the show wasn’t renewed for a second season? Are you disappointed that it was cancelled?

