FBoy Island: Season Three Viewer Votes

A CW dating competition series, the FBoy Island TV show is hosted by Nikki Glaser. The show follows three female contestants who move to a tropical paradise. In season three, they are Katie Thurston, a 32-year-old comedian and former Bachelorette from Seattle, WA; Daniella Grace, a 33-year-old influencer, real estate investor, and swimwear brand founder from Marina Del Rey, CA; and Hali Okeowo, a 28-year-old model from Brooklyn, NY. They’re joined by 21 men between the ages of 22 and 32. Ten are self-proclaimed “nice guys” looking for a relationship and would split the $100k prize. The other 11 men are self-proclaimed “FBoys” on the island, hoping to win the money all for themselves. They include a basketball player, a Chippendales dancer, an opera singer, and twins who co-own a trucking company. The women navigate the dating pool together, hoping to find a lasting love connection. By the end of the season, all is revealed — who the women choose and who walks away with the prize money.





