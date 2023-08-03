Menu

Network: HBO Max, The CW  
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 29, 2021 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Nikki Glaser (host)

TV show description:      
A dating reality series, the FBoy Island TV show is hosted by Nikki Glaser. The show follows three female contestants who move to a tropical paradise,

They’re joined by 26 men between the ages of 22 and 35. Half are self-proclaimed “nice guys” who are looking for a relationship and would split the $100k prize. The other 13 men are self-proclaimed “fboys” who are each on the island hoping to win the money all for themselves.

The women navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the end of the season, all is revealed — who the women choose and who walks away with the prize money.

What do you think? Do you like the FBoy Island TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season on The CW?

Don’t like, to many men it’s all a dolution.

