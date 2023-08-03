Network: HBO Max, The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 29, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Nikki Glaser (host)

TV show description:

A dating reality series, the FBoy Island TV show is hosted by Nikki Glaser. The show follows three female contestants who move to a tropical paradise,

They’re joined by 26 men between the ages of 22 and 35. Half are self-proclaimed “nice guys” who are looking for a relationship and would split the $100k prize. The other 13 men are self-proclaimed “fboys” who are each on the island hoping to win the money all for themselves.

The women navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the end of the season, all is revealed — who the women choose and who walks away with the prize money.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD





