SEAL Team, Amazing Race, 60 Minutes, Ghosts: CBS Announces Fall 2023 Premiere Dates

CBS has announced premiere dates for shows on the network’s fall schedule. Due to the ongoing writers and actors strikes, the network is drawing on programming from Paramount+ and other sources. Some returning favorites and new game shows are joining the mix.

New seasons of Survivor (season 45) and The Amazing Race (season 35) will fill the Wednesday night schedule with extended 90-minute episodes. 60 Minutes (season 56) and 48 Hours (season 35) will return on Sunday and Saturday nights, respectively. They’ll be joined by a trio of new game shows, Buddy Games, Lotería Loca, and Raid the Cage.

CBS viewers will also see Paramount Network’s Yellowstone (season one), Paramount+’s SEAL Team (season five) and FBI True (season one), and the original version of Ghosts from the UK. The latter will be paired with reruns of the American version of Ghosts.

The network revealed premiere dates in a press release.

Today CBS announced the Fall 2023 primetime programming premiere dates, which kick off in September and roll out through the fall. As previously announced, the fall lineup features original programming every night of the week, with more than 185 hours of original programming (not including sports). The CBS schedule includes a broadcast run of YELLOWSTONE, three new alternative series, expanded versions of iconic reality series, Paramount+ original series, primetime news programs and live sports. A chronological list of series premiere dates follows. Additional programming will be announced in the future. All times Eastern. SATURDAY, SEPT. 2

7:30-11:00 PM COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON CBS: TEXAS TECH at WYOMING SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

7:30-11:00 PM COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON CBS: UCLA at SAN DIEGO STATE THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER (Live Show)

9:00-10:00 PM BUDDY GAMES (CBS Series Debut)

10:00-11:00 PM THE CHALLENGE: USA SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

8:00-9:00 PM NCIS (Encore Episode)

9:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS (36th Season Premiere – Two Back-to-Back Episodes) SUNDAY, SEPT. 17 NFL on CBS Football Doubleheader*

7:30-8:30 PM* 60 MINUTES (56th Season Premiere)

8:30-10:30 PM* YELLOWSTONE (CBS Broadcast Run Starts with Season One, from Paramount Network)

10:30 PM-11:30 PM BIG BROTHER SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

7:30-11:00 PM “BIG TEN ON CBS” COLLEGE FOOTBALL: IOWA at PENN STATE SUNDAY, SEPT. 24

7:00-8:00 PM 60 MINUTES

8:00-10:00 PM YELLOWSTONE (Two Back-to-Back Episodes)

10:00-11:00 PM BIG BROTHER MONDAY, SEPT. 25

8:00-11:00 PM NCIS 20th Anniversary Mini-Marathon (OTO) WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27 (Full Season of 90-Minute Episodes)

8:00-9:30 PM SURVIVOR (45th Season Premiere, NTP)

9:30-11:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE (35th Season Premiere, NTP) FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

8:00-10:00 PM FIRE COUNTRY (Two Encore Episodes Back-to-Back)

10:00-11:00 PM Classic BLUE BLOODS Episodes MONDAY, OCT. 2

8:00-9:00 PM THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT (OTO)

9:00-10:00 PM LOTERÍA LOCA (CBS Series Debut)

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS (Encore Episode) TUESDAY, OCT. 3

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER (NTP)

9:00-10:00 PM FBI TRUE (Broadcast Debut, from Paramount+)

10:00-11:00 PM FBI (Encore Episode, NTP) MONDAY, OCT. 9

8:00-9:00 PM THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT (OTO)

9:00-10:00 PM LOTERÍA LOCA

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS (Encore Episode) FRIDAY, OCT. 13

8:00-9:00 PM THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT (NTP)

9:00-10:00 PM RAID THE CAGE (CBS Series Debut)

10:00-11:00 PM Classic BLUE BLOODS Episodes THURSDAY, NOV. 2

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER

9:00-9:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON (Encore Episode – OTO)

9:30-10:00 PM GHOSTS (Encore Episode – OTO)

10:00-11:00 PM SEAL TEAM (Returns to CBS with Season Five, from Paramount+) FRIDAY, NOV. 3

8:00-9:00 PM LET’S MAKE A DEAL PRIMETIME (NTP)

9:00-10:00 PM RAID THE CAGE

10:00-11:00 PM Classic BLUE BLOODS Episodes SATURDAY, NOV. 4

7:30-11:00 PM “SEC ON CBS” COLLEGE FOOTBALL: GAME OF THE WEEK SATURDAY, NOV. 11

8:00-10:30 PM NWSL (NATIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER LEAGUE) CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

10:30-11:00 PM BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (Encore OTO Episode) THURSDAY, NOV. 16

8:00-8:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON (Encore Episode – NTP)

8:30-9:00 PM GHOSTS (Encore Episode – NTP)

9:00-10:00 PM GHOSTS U.K. (Two Back-to-Back Half-Hour Episodes)

10:00-11:00 PM SEAL TEAM NTP – New Time Period; OTO – One Time Only

