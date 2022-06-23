Ghosts, FBI, The Equalizer, NCIS, The Real Love Boat: CBS Announces Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for New and Returning Series (Watch)

The Tiffany network has announced its Fall 2022 premiere dates. Returning CBS shows include 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, The Amazing Race, Blue Bloods, Bob ♥ Abishola, CSI: Vegas, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Ghosts, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Neighborhood, Survivor, SWAT, and Young Sheldon.

New shows for fall are East New York, Fire Country, The Real Love Boat, So Help Me Todd, and True Lies.

Here are the upcoming schedule dates and additional information from CBS.

CBS ANNOUNCES FALL 2022-2023 PRIMETIME PREMIERE DATES

#1 Broadcast Series NCIS and #1 New Drama NCIS: HAWAI’I Premiere Monday, Sept. 19

All-FBI Tuesday Debuts Sept. 20

SURVIVOR Returns with Two-Hour Debut Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8:00 PM, Followed by THE AMAZING RACE in Its New Time Period at 10:00 PM

The New Reality Romance Adventure THE REAL LOVE BOAT Sets Sail on All-Reality Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Its New Time Period at 9:00 PM

Television’s Most-Watched Comedy Block Premieres Thursday, Sept. 29 with #1 Comedy YOUNG SHELDON at 8:00 PM, #1 New Comedy GHOSTS at 8:30 PM, the Witty New Drama SO HELP ME TODD at 9:00 PM and CSI: VEGAS at 10:00 PM

Edgy New Drama EAST NEW YORK Premieres Sunday, Oct. 2 at 9:30 PM*

Friday’s Heart-Pounding New Drama FIRE COUNTRY Debuts Oct. 7 at 9:00 PM

CBS announced today the premiere dates for its 2022-2023 fall season that begins Monday, Sept. 19. The Network will roll out the strategic launches of four new shows and 18 returning series over a few weeks.

Of note, the new romance adventure competition THE REAL LOVE BOAT will now air at 9:00 PM on Wednesdays, leading into THE AMAZING RACE in its new time period at 10:00 PM.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

10:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS (35th season premiere)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 18 (Football Doubleheader)*

7:30-8:30 PM 60 MINUTES (55th season premiere)

MONDAY, SEPT. 19

8:00-8:30 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD (fifth season premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (fourth season premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM NCIS (20th season premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: HAWAI’I (second season premiere)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 20

8:00-9:00 PM FBI (fifth season premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM FBI: INTERNATIONAL (second season premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED (fourth season premiere)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21

8:00-10:00 PM SURVIVOR (two-hour 43rd season premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE (34th season premiere, NTP)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 25

8:00-10:00 PM BIG BROTHER (24th season finale)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28

8:00-9:30 PM SURVIVOR (90-minute episode)

9:30-11:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE (90-minute episode)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 29

8:00-8:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON (sixth season premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM GHOSTS (second season premiere, NTP)

9:00-10:00 PM SO HELP ME TODD (SERIES DEBUT)

10:00-11:00 PM CSI: VEGAS (second season premiere, NTP)

SUNDAY, OCT. 2 (Football Doubleheader)*

7:30-8:30 PM 60 MINUTES

8:30-9:30 PM THE EQUALIZER (third season premiere)

9:30-10:30 PM EAST NEW YORK (SERIES DEBUT)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5

8:00-9:00 PM SURVIVOR (RTP)

9:00-10:00 PM THE REAL LOVE BOAT (SERIES DEBUT, NTP)

10:00-11:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE

FRIDAY, OCT. 7

8:00-9:00 PM S.W.A.T. (sixth season premiere, NTP)

9:00-10:00 PM FIRE COUNTRY (SERIES DEBUT)

10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS (13th season premiere)

SUNDAY, OCT. 9

7:00-8:00 PM 60 MINUTES

8:00-9:00 PM THE EQUALIZER (RTP)

9:00-10:00 PM EAST NEW YORK (RTP)

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES (14th season premiere, NTP)

NTP – New Time Period; RTP – Regular Time Period