Check Out the Network Television Fall Schedule for the 2023-24 Season

ABC, CBS, The CW, and NBC have released their plans for the fall portion of the 2023-24 season (FOX has yet to release a schedule). If you want to start planning what you can watch on the networks this fall, check out the chart for the night-by-night schedule below. Since we don’t know how long the writers strike will last, the schedules may change as fall gets closer. We’ll add dates and update the listings as details become available.

ABC Fall 2023 shows: The $100,000 Pyramid (season six continues), 20/20 (season 46), America’s Funniest Home Videos (season 34), Bachelor in Paradise (season nine), Celebrity Jeopardy! (season two), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (season four), Dancing with the Stars (season 32), The Golden Bachelor (season one), Judge Steve Harvey (season two continues), Press Your Luck (season five), Shark Tank (season 15), and What Would You Do? (season 17). (missing a show?)

CBS Fall 2023 shows: 48 Hours (season 36), 60 Minutes (season 56), The Amazing Race (season 35), Blue Bloods (season 14), Bob ♥ Abishola (season five), CSI: Vegas (season three), Elsbeth (season one), The Equalizer (season four), FBI (season six), FBI: International (season three), FBI: Most Wanted (season five), Fire Country (season two), Ghosts (season three), Matlock (season one), NCIS (season 21), NCIS: Hawai’i (season three), The Neighborhood (season six), So Help Me Todd (season two), Survivor (season 44), SWAT (seventh and final season), and Young Sheldon (season seven). (missing a show?)

The CW Fall 2023 shows: 61st Street (season one), All American (season six), Children Ruin Everything (season one), Everyone Else Burns (season one), FBoy Island (season three), I Am (season one), Masters of Illusion (season 13), Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season 10), Run the Burbs (season one), Son of a Critch (season one), The Spencer Sisters (season one), Sullivan’s Crossing (season one), Whose Line Is It Anyway? (season 20), and World’s Funniest Animals (season four). (missing a show?)

FOX Fall 2023 shows: (TBD).

NBC Fall 2023 shows: Chicago Fire (season 12), Chicago Med (season nine), Chicago PD (season 11), Deadline NBC (season 32), Extended Family (season one), Found (season one), The Irrational (season one), Law & Order (season 23), Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (season 25), Night Court (season two), Quantum Leap (season two), The Voice (season 24), and The Wall (season five resumes). (missing a show?)

Click the links in the chart to see the info we have on each of the new and returning shows.

