Nancy Drew: Season Four Viewer Votes

Will the members of the Crew get a happy ending in the fourth season of The CW’s Nancy Drew TV show? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Nancy Drew is cancelled or renewed for season five (in this case, we know season four is the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fourth season episodes of Nancy Drew here.

A CW mystery drama series, the Nancy Drew TV show stars Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, and Riley Smith. Nancy Drew (McMann) is a brilliant teenage detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans. She and her close friends, aka the Drew Crew, ultimately discover the stunning truth about Lucy Sable, the ghost who’d been haunting Nancy. The fourth season brings the Drew Crew numerous standalone cases, stunning twists, humor, and unexpected romances as they are drawn into a season-long mystery unlike any they have had to solve before. When Nancy tries to protect her seaside hometown from the sins of its past, and they backfire, she must do the unthinkable to save her friends from the threats coming for them. It could cost her everything and everyone she’s ever loved.





What do you think? Which season four episodes of the Nancy Drew TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Nancy Drew should be ending or renewed for a fifth season on The CW?