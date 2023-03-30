Riverdale: Season Seven Viewer Votes

Will the gang stay stuck in the past in the seventh season of the Riverdale TV show on The CW? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Riverdale is cancelled or renewed for season eight (in this case, we know season seven is the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the seventh season episodes of Riverdale here.

A CW dark mystery drama series, the Riverdale TV show stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan, Erinn Westbrook, and Drew Ray Tanner. Based on the characters from Archie Comics, this show focuses on the seemingly quiet town of Riverdale and some of its residents, including Archie Andrews (Apa), Betty Cooper (Reinhart), Veronica Lodge (Mendes), and Jughead Jone (Sprouse). They discover the darkness and dangers that bubble underneath their town’s wholesome façade. In season seven, after coming together to stop Bailey’s comet, the gang finds themselves transported back to a simpler time – Riverdale in 1955. While Archie (Apa) attempts to impress the new girl Veronica (Mendes), a Hollywood starlet, who has just arrived at Riverdale High, Cheryl (Petsch) sees her as a threat and formulates a plan to take her down. Meanwhile, Toni (Morgan), Tabitha (Westbrook) and Betty (Reinhart) take a stand against Principal Featherhead after he stonewalls their attempts to write about the murder of Emmet Till. Finally, Jughead (Sprouse) attempts to convince the gang that they’re from the future.





What do you think? Which season seven episodes of the Riverdale TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Riverdale should have been renewed for an eighth season on The CW?