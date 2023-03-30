Riverdale: Season Eight — Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

A dark mystery drama series airing on the The CW television network, the Riverdale TV show stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan, Erinn Westbrook, and Drew Ray Tanner. Based on the characters from the Archie Comics, this show focuses on the seemingly quiet town of Riverdale and some of its residents, including Archie Andrews (Apa), Betty Cooper (Reinhart), Veronica Lodge (Mendes), and Jughead Jone (Sprouse). They discover the darkness and dangers that bubble underneath their town’s wholesome façade. In season seven, after coming together to stop Bailey’s comet, the gang find themselves transported back to a simpler time – Riverdale in 1955. While Archie (Apa) attempts to impress the new girl Veronica (Mendes), a Hollywood starlet, who has just arrived at Riverdale High, Cheryl (Petsch) sees her as a threat and formulates a plan to take her down. Meanwhile, Toni (Morgan), Tabitha (Westbrook) and Betty (Reinhart) take a stand against Principal Featherhead after he stonewalls their attempts to write about the murder of Emmet Till. Finally, Jughead (Sprouse) attempts to convince the gang that they’re from the future.



Season Seven Ratings

The seventh season of Riverdale averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 257,000 viewers. Compared to season six, that’s up by 20% in the demo and up by 11% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Riverdale stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Riverdale is ending, so there won’t be an eighth season. Could the show be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

