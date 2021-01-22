Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, Riverdale stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Mark Consuelos, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan, Erinn Westbrook, and Drew Ray Tanner. Based on the characters from the Archie Comics, this show focuses on the seemingly quiet town of Riverdale and some of its teen residents, including Archie (Apa), Betty (Reinhart), Veronica (Mendes), and Jughead (Sprouse). They discover the darkness and dangers that bubble underneath their town’s wholesome façade. In season five, the gang bids farewell to high school and, in some cases, to each other as many of the characters go their separate ways. Then, the story moves forward in time. The former teen classmates are now young adults who return to Riverdale to escape their troubled pasts.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of Riverdale averages a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 625,000 viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 36% in the demo and down by 15% in viewership. Find out how Riverdale stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 22, 2021, Riverdale has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Riverdale for season six? The network has been renewing almost all of its established TV series each year while ending just one or two to help make room on the schedule for new shows. I believe that Riverdale will be renewed but would not be surprised if season six ended up being the final year. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Riverdale cancellation or renewal news.



