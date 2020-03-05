Vulture Watch
Can this show get any darker? Has the Riverdale TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Riverdale, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the The CW television network, Riverdale stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, and Vanessa Morgan. Based on the characters from the Archie Comics, this show focuses on the wholesome town of Riverdale and some of its teen residents, including Archie (Apa), Betty (Reinhart), Veronica (Mendes), and Jughead (Sprouse). They discover the darkness and dangers that bubble underneath their town’s wholesome façade.
Season Four Ratings
The fourth season of Riverdale is averaging a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 762,000 viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 35% and 28%, respectively. Find out how Riverdale stacks up against other The CW TV shows.
Telly’s Take
Will The CW will cancel or renew Riverdale for season five? The numbers have come down quite a bit when compared to season two but this network relies less on traditional ratings than the other networks do. With two sister shows — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix and Katy Keene on The CW — I don’t see this one being cancelled anytime soon. I’ll still keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Riverdale cancellation or renewal news.
1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed Riverdale for a fifth season.
What do you think? Are you glad that the Riverdale TV show has been renewed for a fifth season? How would you feel if The CW had cancelled this TV series, instead?
PLEASE RENEW IT !!!! I have watched season 1-3 3 times through already and I am obsessed with it I love how the story is told by cole sprouse and how each character has a unique characteristic and I even have read the books released on riverdale. Please renew it !
Renew It!!
When I first started watching riverdale I wasnt sure how much I liked it! There were things i wanted to see what happened so i kept watching it, I’m soo glad I did! I love it I even got Halloween costumes for my kids my sister and i this Halloween. we had 2 riverdale football players,2 riverdale cheerleaders, and 2 south side serpents
Renew it!!