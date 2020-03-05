Vulture Watch

Airing on The CW television network, Nancy Drew stars Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, Alex Saxon, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Riley Smith, and Alvina August. Nancy Drew (McMann) is a brilliant teenage detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans. Devastated by her mother’s passing, Nancy swears off crime-solving while waiting until she can re-apply to college. But when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene. A supernatural presence begins to haunt Nancy’s investigation, she discovers that the current crime has a connection to the long-unsolved murder of a local girl.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Nancy Drew is averaging a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 707,000 viewers. Find out how Nancy Drew stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Nancy Drew has been renewed for a second season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Nancy Drew for season two? The ratings aren’t great but, given the title character’s name recognition, I think it will be renewed anyway. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Nancy Drew cancellation or renewal news.

1/7/20 update: Nancy Drew has been renewed for a second season on The CW.



