Nancy Drew: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two on The CW?

by Telly Vulture

Nancy Drew TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed for season 2?

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Nancy Drew TV show on The CWDoes Nancy have a ghost of a chance at solving these mysteries?  Has the Nancy Drew TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Nancy Drew, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, Nancy Drew stars Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, Alex Saxon, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Riley Smith, and Alvina August. Nancy Drew (McMann) is a brilliant teenage detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans. Devastated by her mother’s passing, Nancy swears off crime-solving while waiting until she can re-apply to college. But when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene. A supernatural presence begins to haunt Nancy’s investigation, she discovers that the current crime has a connection to the long-unsolved murder of a local girl.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Nancy Drew is averaging a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 707,000 viewers. Find out how Nancy Drew stacks up against other The CW TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
Nancy Drew has been renewed for a second season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Nancy Drew for season two? The ratings aren’t great but, given the title character’s name recognition, I think it will be renewed anyway. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Nancy Drew cancellation or renewal news.

1/7/20 update: Nancy Drew has been renewed for a second season on The CW.
 

Nancy Drew Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Nancy Drew TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if The CW had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

4
LINDA STONE
Reader
LINDA STONE

I think this show hooked me just as the show Lost did. I Love Nancy Drew. I hope they don’t cancel it. I think it would have a better following if it had a different name.

January 7, 2020 5:15 pm
Debbie stone
Reader
Debbie stone

Please renew season two
I just finished season one and I’m hooked

January 6, 2020 10:42 am
Debra Stone
Reader
Debra Stone

I look forward to Nancy Drew every week, I read the books and granted this is a little different I love it so please keep it on it’s one of only shows I watch on regular TV.

December 12, 2019 4:12 pm
Marisa
Reader
Marisa

I agree. Yes, Nancy is a bit annoying, but I like her friends, especially George. There are so few shows that don’t suck. Today you just can not get away from shows that push Hollywood liberal politics on you, and I just hate that. This show is actually fun.

December 17, 2019 1:06 pm
