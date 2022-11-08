Network: The CW

Episodes: TBD (hour)

Seasons: Four

TV show dates: October 9, 2019 — TBD

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, Alex Saxon, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Riley Smith, and Alvina August.

TV show description:

Based on the Nancy Drew mystery book series, this show follows Nancy Drew (McMann), a brilliant teenage detective. Her sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans. Devastated by her mother’s passing, Nancy swears off crime-solving while counting the days until she can re-apply to college.

When a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens who were present at the scene. They include Nancy’s nemesis from high school, George Fan (Lewis); a rich girl with a mysterious past, Bess Marvin (Jaizani); Nancy’s secret boyfriend, Ned “Nick” Nickerson (Kasim); and amiable burnout Ace (Saxon).

The five suspects must team up to clear their own names – encountering emotional entanglements and even more mysteries along the way. Nancy’s reawakening brings her into conflict with her widowed father, Carson Drew (Wolf), who is dating Detective Karen Hart (August).

When a supernatural presence begins to haunt Nancy’s investigation, she discovers that the current crime has a connection to the long-unsolved murder of a local girl. Does the ghost want to help, or hinder Nancy’s progress? Either way, Nancy’s going to have to unravel the clues from both the living and the dead to solve the crimes.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Nancy Drew TV show on The CW? Do you think it should have been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?