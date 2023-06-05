Nancy Drew: Season Five? Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

A supernatural mystery series airing on The CW television network, the Nancy Drew TV show stars Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, and Riley Smith. Nancy Drew (McMann) is a brilliant teenage detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans. She and her close friends, aka the Drew Crew, ultimately discover the stunning truth about Lucy Sable, the ghost haunting Nancy. The fourth season brings the Drew Crew numerous standalone cases, stunning twists, humor, and unexpected romances as they are drawn into a season-long mystery unlike any they have had to solve before. When Nancy tries to protect her seaside hometown from the sins of its past, and they backfire, she must do the unthinkable to save her friends from the threats coming for them. It could cost her everything and everyone she’s ever loved.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Nancy Drew averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 416,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s up by 20% in the demo and up by 17% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Nancy Drew stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



Nancy Drew is ending, so there won’t be a fifth season. Could the show be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

