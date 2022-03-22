Nancy Drew: Season Four; CW Mystery Series Renewed for 2022-23

The Drew Crew will be back in action for the 2022-23 television season. Nancy Drew has been renewed for a fourth season on The CW. The third season finished airing in January.

A mystery drama series, Nancy Drew stars Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, and Riley Smith. Nancy Drew (McMann) is a brilliant teenage detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans. She and her close friends, aka the Drew Crew, ultimately discover the stunning truth about Lucy Sable, the ghost who’d been haunting Nancy. The third season brings Nancy and her friends standalone cases, new love interests, and emotional journeys of self-discovery – culminating in a showdown with Temperance, which results in a shattering turn that will profoundly change all of their lives.

Airing on Friday nights, the third season of Nancy Drew averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 356,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, which aired on Wednesday nights, that’s down by 35% in the demo and down by 24% in viewership.

Today, The CW also announced 2022-23 renewals for All American (season three), The Flash (season nine), Kung Fu (season three), Riverdale (season seven), Superman & Lois (season three), and Walker (season three). They join previously renewed shows Masters of Illusion (season 12), Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season nine), and World’s Funniest Animals (season three).

“As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond,” said Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO, The CW Network. “These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multiplatform footprint.”

The fates of other current shows like 4400, All American: Homecoming, Batwoman, Charmed, Dynasty, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Legacies, Legends of the Hidden Temple, Naomi, Two Sentence Horror Stories, and Whose Line Is It Anyway? are still up in the air.

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Nancy Drew TV series on The CW? Do you plan to watch the fourth season?

