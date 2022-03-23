Kung Fu: Season Three Renewal Announced for CW Reboot Series

There are more fights in Nicky’s future. The CW has renewed Kung Fu for a third year and the 2022-23 television season. Season two just kicked off on March 9th.

A martial-arts action-adventure TV show, the new version of Kung Fu stars Olivia Liang, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Vanessa Kai, Yvonne Chapman, Tony Chung, and Tzi Ma. Set in the present day, the series revolves around Nicky Shen (Liang), a young Chinese American woman who questions her life’s trajectory and drops out of college to go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. When Nicky returns to San Francisco, she finds that her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption. The second season picks up six months later. All is going well for Nicky and her family until the reemergence of sinister billionaire Russell Tan (guest star Kee Chan), and the surprise appearance of Nicky’s long-lost cousin, Mia (guest star Vanessa Yao). With the help of Henry (Liu), Althea (Dang), Ryan (Prasida), Evan (Stenhouse) and Dennis (Chung), Nicky must face off against the Tan family and become a shifu in her own right.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the second season of Kung Fu averages a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 548,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 31% in the demo and down by 43% in viewership.

Today, The CW also announced 2022-23 renewals for All American (season three), The Flash (season nine), Nancy Drew (season four), Riverdale (season seven), Superman & Lois (season three), and Walker (season three). They join previously renewed shows Masters of Illusion (season 12), Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season nine), and World’s Funniest Animals (season three).

“As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond,” said Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO, The CW Network. “These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multiplatform footprint.”

The fates of other current shows like 4400, All American: Homecoming, Batwoman, Charmed, Dynasty, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Legacies, Legends of the Hidden Temple, Naomi, Two Sentence Horror Stories, and Whose Line Is It Anyway? are still up in the air.

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Kung Fu TV show on The CW? Are you glad to hear that this drama’s been renewed for a third season?

