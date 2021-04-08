Vulture Watch

Can Nicky bring justice to her hometown? Has the Kung Fu TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Kung Fu, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, this new version of Kung Fu stars Olivia Liang, Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Shannon Dang, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Yvonne Chapman, and Tony Chung. Set in the present day, the series revolves around Nicky Shen (Liang), a young Chinese American woman who questions her life’s trajectory and drops out of college to go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. When Nicky returns to San Francisco, she finds that her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents Jin (Ma) and Mei-Li (Tan) are at the mercy of a powerful Triad. Nicky depends on her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice. She also searches for Zhilan (Chapman), the ruthless assassin who killed Nicky’s Shaolin mentor Pei-Ling (Kai) and is now targeting Nicky herself.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Kung Fu averages a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.39 million viewers. Find out how Kung Fu stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of April 8, 2021, Kung Fu has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Kung Fu for season two? The network has been renewing the vast majority of its series and this one seems to fit well with the rest of The CW scripted shows. I believe it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Kung Fu cancellation or renewal news.



