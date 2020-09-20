Kung Fu: Vanessa Kai (New Amsterdam) Joins Reboot Series on The CW

Kung Fu has added an actress from New Amsterdam to its cast. Actress Vanessa Kai has joined Olivia Liang on the series, which is a reboot of the original TV show starring David Carradine. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Shannon Dang, and Eddie Liu also appear in the series.

Deadline revealed more about Kai’s role on The CW series:

“Kai will play Pei-Ling Zhang, a skilled fighter, spiritual guide, and mentor to Nicky Shen (Liang), one of dozens of monks that lived and trained in an all-female Shaolin temple buried deep in the mountains of Yuanyang province. After her tragic death at the hands of a mysterious assassin, Pei-Ling lives on in Nicky’s memory, evoking the lessons and skills her mentor taught her at the monastery. But as Nicky hunts down Pei-Ling’s murderer, she will discover her beloved Sifu had her own dark secrets… and will learn that Pei-Ling’s past might hold the key to Nicky’s future.”

A premiere date for the new series has not yet been revealed.

